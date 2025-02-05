Hundreds gather at state capitol to voice opposition to Trump administration

Rallies took place across the country, including outside the state capitol here in Connecticut.

Protesters are raising concerns following the opening weeks of the Trump administration.

“I want Washington to know how I feel. And I'm so upset about. I'm so upset about what's going on. I can't even sleep at night,” Alice Lawrence, of Stafford Springs, said.

They are worried about actions being taken, including actions that affect the LGBTQ community, immigration and women’s reproductive rights, as well as the effort by Elon Musk to reportedly cut costs in government.

“I would like to protest the fact that they're, you know, eroding everybody's rights everywhere, all the minorities. That includes women,” Andrea Koran, of Meriden, said.

Protests like this took place around the country, including in New Hampshire and Texas.

This was part of what was dubbed 50501: 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

Democrats have blasted President Trump’s new cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency led by Musk.

"Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has raised concerns about spending at the U.S. Agency for International Development, where many relief programs are now frozen and under review.

Protesters are worried about the overhaul of federal agencies, Musk’s team’s access to payment systems and other issues.

“If this happens in 50 states and people just keep staying energized and try to spread what’s going on, the truth, then maybe we have a chance,” Kate Taylor, of Bloomfield, said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the Trump administration, saying the actions so far have not been a power grab and are a much-needed review of government agencies.

Senator Chris Murphy posted on social media that he’s not going to vote for any Trump nominees amid what he calls a deepening constitutional crisis.