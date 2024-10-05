Hundreds get flu shot at free clinic in Farmington

Hundreds of people rolled up their sleeves today to get a free flu shot in Farmington.

For the 7th year, NBC and Telemundo Connecticut teamed up with ProHealth Physicians for a free, drive-thru flu shot clinic.

The clinic started at 10 this morning, but people started lining up as early as eight in the morning to get their shots.

"I do it for others because I do not want to give anyone else the flu,” said Marguerite Rose of West Hartford as she waited online for her flu shot. "We figured we could zip in and get our flu shot and that’s why we're here,” she said.

"Very convenient right around the corner from the house, no hassles,” said Debi Koch of New Britian, who also was waiting online bright and early. “It’s an in-and-out shop,” she said.

ProHealth Physicians had 350 flu vaccines and 100 high dose shots to give out to the community for free and with no insurance needed.

"It's the safest way to keep yourself safe for the winter,” said Dr. Stephen Traub, CEO of ProHealth Physicians.

The CDC says the flu can spread year-round, but its spreading spikes from December through February.

That's why experts recommend now is the time to get your shot.

"The flu shot gets updated every year based on predictions of what strains of influenza are going to be,” said Traub.

The shots can cause minor aches and other symptoms, but doctors say that's just the vaccine building your immunity. They say the flu shot will not give you flu, and any minor side effects from the vaccine are better than the actual virus.

"It's about 7 days probably of misery fevers aches and chills and missed work if you don't have the flu shot,” said Dr. Joy Hong of ProHealth Physicians.

People over the age of 65 or those who have preexisting conditions are especially encouraged to get the shot too.