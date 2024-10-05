Farmington

Hundreds get flu shot at free clinic in Farmington

By Melissa Cooney

NBC Connecticut

Hundreds of people rolled up their sleeves today to get a free flu shot in Farmington.

For the 7th year, NBC and Telemundo Connecticut teamed up with ProHealth Physicians for a free, drive-thru flu shot clinic. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The clinic started at 10 this morning, but people started lining up as early as eight in the morning to get their shots.

"I do it for others because I do not want to give anyone else the flu,” said Marguerite Rose of West Hartford as she waited online for her flu shot. "We figured we could zip in and get our flu shot and that’s why we're here,” she said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Very convenient right around the corner from the house, no hassles,” said Debi Koch of New Britian, who also was waiting online bright and early. “It’s an in-and-out shop,” she said.

ProHealth Physicians had 350 flu vaccines and 100 high dose shots to give out to the community for free and with no insurance needed.

"It's the safest way to keep yourself safe for the winter,” said Dr. Stephen Traub, CEO of ProHealth Physicians.

Local

Avon 3 hours ago

Arrest made in Avon after young bicyclist struck by vehicle

StormTracker 5 hours ago

Seasonal weekend kicks off cool-down across Connecticut

The CDC says the flu can spread year-round, but its spreading spikes from December through February.

That's why experts recommend now is the time to get your shot. 

"The flu shot gets updated every year based on predictions of what strains of influenza are going to be,” said Traub.

The shots can cause minor aches and other symptoms, but doctors say that's just the vaccine building your immunity. They say the flu shot will not give you flu, and any minor side effects from the vaccine are better than the actual virus. 

"It's about 7 days probably of misery fevers aches and chills and missed work if you don't have the flu shot,” said Dr. Joy Hong of ProHealth Physicians.

People over the age of 65 or those who have preexisting conditions are especially encouraged to get the shot too.

This article tagged under:

Farmington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us