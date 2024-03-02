special olympics connecticut

Hundreds of athletes compete in Special Olympics Connecticut's annual Winter Games

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Hundreds of athletes from Special Olympics Connecticut are competing in the organization's annual Winter Games this weekend.

The competitions are taking place at multiple locations in the state over the course of two days.

Several sports included in the competitions include cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, alpine skiing, snowboarding, floor hockey, figure and speed skating and gymnastics.

Here's a look at which sports are competing when:

Saturday

  • Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing
    • Eversource in Windsor
    • The events for Sunday have been canceled due to the weather.
  • Alpine skiing and snowboarding
    • Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield
  • Figure skating and speed skating
    • International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury
  • Floor hockey
    • Pratt and Whitney Hangar in East Hartford

Sunday

  • Alpine skiing and snowboarding
    • Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield
    • Competition is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Gymnastics
    • Farmington Valley Gymnastics and More in Plainville
    • Competition is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In total, over 500 athletes are expected to compete in the Winter Games.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Connecticut.

