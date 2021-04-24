Hundreds of Bikers Come Out For Blessing at Holy Land in Waterbury

Hundreds of bikers lined up at Holy Land USA in Waterbury to receive an extra blessing before they ramp up and out on the road.

"It's a beautiful day, it's exciting," said Stephen Price, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Sheridan Council 24.

"I feel like it's nice just to have somebody watching over you," said Jared and Becky Gravel of Middlebury.

Saturday marked the second annual 'Blessing of the Bikes' organized by the Knights of Columbus Sheridan Council 24 and local Waterbury Clergy. The event started last year as a means to increase faith and reach the community in the midst of the pandemic.

"As the bikers come up, each one motorcycle will be blessed with holy water and a prayer will be said over them for each driver," Price said.

The event is also helping those in need.

"We have a food drive going on down below at the main gate as people come in. We'll accept non-perishable food or monetary donations and it will go directly to the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen," Price said.

Bikers say it's just nice to know they're being covered in prayer.

"I think it's great because there's so many people on the road so you have to be so careful. Most people aren't looking out for bikes," said Kendra and Jeffrey Del of New Britain.

"God is your copilot, I guess," Price said.