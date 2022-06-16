flight delays

Hundreds of Flight Delays Reported at Logan Airport

By Thea DiGiammerino and Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several flights were halted at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday due to weather, Massport said, and hundreds of delays to and from the airport have been reported.

Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said weather at other airports, especially along the East Coast, was to blame for the delays, noting that these kinds of issues are common during summer thunderstorm season.

Flight tracking website FlightAware.com was listing almost 500 flight delays at the airport Thursday. There were long lines as passengers waited for updates on their trips.

Some frustrated travelers took to social media, reporting that they'd been waiting for hours.

"We were on the tarmac for at least three hours," one woman told NBC10 Boston at Logan Airport.

"We're all trying to find flights, and they seem to be all sold out or terrible flights for tomorrow," said another.

Airlines and travel experts have warned the summer travel season could be chaotic, with issues like a pilot shortage meaning fewer flights available and weather delays an inevitability.

