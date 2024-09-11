Hartford

Hundreds of free fire alarms installed for Hartford families

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Wednesday, the American Red Cross, Hartford Fire Department and city officials installed free smoke alarms for families in the city.

The initiative commemorated the Sept. 11th attacks and was a part of the “Sound the Alarm” event.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“Our goal is to hit 300 smoke alarms today,” Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island CEO Richard Branigan said. “We don’t know how many lives will be saved here in Hartford, but we know the community will be safer because of what we’re doing today.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Over the years, the American Red Cross said it has installed over 6,000 smoke alarms in Hartford alone.

On Wednesday, Gilberto Acosta received four new alarms in his house. Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam even installed one of them.

“It’s a burden to a person that is disabled,” Acosta said. “The last time I went to go check for one, it was like 40 something dollars. And that’s just for one. If you have to have four or five of them, imagine the cost.”

Local

West Haven 1 hour ago

Investigation underway after threat prompts lockdown at West Haven school

East Windsor 1 hour ago

Crash closes Route 5 in East Windsor

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends replacing smoke detectors every 10 years and said it helps save lives.

“In general, you have about two minutes if there’s an actual fire,” Hartford Fire Chief Rodney Barco said. “We just want to give folks a chance to survive in case of a fire. So early warning detection devices are critical for that reason.”

The American Red Cross offers free fire alarm installation throughout the year with an appointment that can be scheduled online.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us