Hundreds of Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spills From Tractor-Trailer in North Stonington

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they're investigating a fuel spill that happened in North Stonington Monday afternoon.

DEEP officials and Kropp Environmental Contractors, Inc., based in Franklin, are at the scene of the Pilot Travel Center working to clean up a diesel fuel spill.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer that was filling up their tank over-fueled. Environmental officials were called in around 3 p.m.

Between 200 and 300 gallons of diesel fuel spilled and officials say it's contained on-site. The spill is under investigation and DEEP said they're overseeing cleanup efforts.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fuel islands are currently closed and environmental crews expect to be at the scene into the evening hours.