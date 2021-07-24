Hundreds of People's United Bank Employees to be Laid Off in Conn.

People's United Bank is set to layoff 747 employees in the state this fall, according to the Connecticut Department of Labor.

The layoffs come on the heals of a merger between People's United Bank and a Buffalo based company called the M&T Corporation.

The layoffs will be spread between 16 Connecticut locations, with about 661 of the dismissals coming out of the Bridgeport area and 42 from the Hartford area, said officials.

According to a WARN notice, the layoffs could begin as early as October 1, 2021, and could be completed by May 20, 2022.