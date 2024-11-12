Hundreds of rounds of ammunition ignite during fiery crash in Granby

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition ignited when a car caught fire after a crash in Granby on Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Barkhamsted Road around 9:50 p.m. after learning of a crash and they found a car on fire.

Police said several hundred rounds of ammunition that were in the car ignited.

The two people who were in the vehicle were able to get out and they do not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Lost Acres Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and Granby Ambulance treated the occupants.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call Officer Walzak at 860-844-5335.