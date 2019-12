More than 500 Santas ran through New London on Sunday as part of the Hartford Marathon Foundation's "Run for a Claus."

The race was two and a half miles and benefitted the Covenant Shelter of New London. The shelter provides emergency shelter for families in need.

Runners and walkers participated in full santa suits. Every race entry included a complete Santa suit and an invite to a post-race party.

There was also a half mile run for kids ages 2-11.