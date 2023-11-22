Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals served at ECSU's annual Day of Giving

Everything from turkey to green beans to pumpkin pie – it was a full Thanksgiving spread on Wednesday at Eastern Connecticut State University.

“It’s been wonderful. They did a fantastic job here today,” North Windham’s Joanne Veilleux said.

This year marked ECSU’s 17th annual Day of Giving, a day Willimantic’s Walter Frankiewicz has never missed.

“It’s getting bigger every year. More and more people are getting out there and coming here and enjoying the nice day of giving,” Frankiewicz said.

Through food donations by the ECSU Foundation, prepared by Eastern’s food service provider, Chartwells, nearly 400 people in the Willimantic area were able to enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal.

“I feel like it’s almost a double benefit where students from Eastern get to experience community as well as the guests coming in,” ECSU senior Katie Kubisek said.

Students and staff from the university’s Center for Community Engagement helped make the day run as smoothly as possible.

“It’s really gratifying to see how many students are here helping,” Coventry’s Sandy Singh said.

“I think it’s awesome that they’re doing this for everybody. For us as well, and all the other people,” Willington’s Cary Sawicki said.

Right down the street, Kevin Flanagan at the Covenant Soup Kitchen said the need for food assistance in the Willimantic area has drastically increased.

“Last year at this time, we were doing 150 lunches. Now we’re doing double that,” Flanagan said.

Lately, during their busiest time of year, he said they might serve close to 400.

“That puts a strain on them, that puts a strain on us because it’s a mission. It’s a mission. It’s about feeding people and taking care of them so when the stock pile is low, it’s very difficult to accomplish that,” Flanagan said.