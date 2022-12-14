Hundreds of Toys Donated to Kids in Need in West Hartford

Thousands of families will have a bright and memorable holiday season as community members across the state continue to donate to those in need.

It's an event that happens every year. For the past 12 years, it has worked to give families a helping hand around the holidays and all the presents will go to a child in need.

Barbies, Legos and backyard fun are some of the items kids can expect this holiday season. It is all thanks to generous members of the community, specifically clients from Johnson Brunetti, retirement and and investment firm. They come together every year to donate gifts and give back to the Salvation Army.

"It's just wonderful because with inflation, the need is just so much greater this year," said Salvation Army Greater Hartford Area Coordinator Major Migdalia Lavenbein.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lavenbein said thousands of boys and girls will receive toys on Christmas Day through the Salvation Army's Christmas program. On Wednesday, more than 200 toys were donated.

"I bring several trucks. I like to bring trucks for the boys. My wife used to come with me. She'd bring dolls for the girls," said Bill Bridgeman, of Simsbury.

Bridgeman is a very giving person, having attended every one of these brunches to ensure kids have something to look forward to on the holidays.

Also in the holiday spirit is Johnson Brunetti senior partner Eric Hogarth.

"I love all the events we do...I particular love this event," he said.

He said the toy drive is a tradition he will always celebrate at the company and it is a meaningful one, too.

"A lot of people that I'm talking to here have children and grandchildren and when they're doing things like a toy drive, they think about those people, which makes it even more special," Hogarth said.

The Salvation Army plans to distribute the gifts next week. Families can pick them up in person on Washington Street and Nelson Street.

The giving doesn't have to stop there. In the days leading up to the holidays, you can still drop off new, unwrapped toys at Glastonbury Homewood Suites Hotel and Avon Old Farms hotel. You can also send a gift virtually.