Hundreds of UConn Women's Basketball Fans Show Up for Team's Final Four Send-off

Hundreds of UConn Women’s Basketball fans gathered for a monumental send-off after one of the most memorable games in NCAA basketball history. The team beat NC State in double overtime Monday night to make it to the Final Four.

Students soaked up every minute of the rally outside Gampel Pavilion, especially after pandemic precautions, showing up early to cheer on the players and to get a picture or high-five from a player too.

Fans drove from all around the state to send the team off as they boarded the bus which will take them to the airport for Minneapolis.

“Awesome. Oh, awesome. Scary moments,” said Angel Soto of Ellington, reflecting on the NC State game.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I was scared. I was shaking,” said his grandson Xavier Torres of Manchester.

This grandfather and grandson were among the hundreds of fans cheering. They have come to Storrs to cheer on the team for their 14 straight send-offs to the final round of the tournament.

“Paige Bueckers, just like the old Diana Taurasi. We’ve got Paige, let’s turn the ‘Paige’ and win the Final Four,” said Soto.

Also in the crowds were cheerleaders, the band, Jonathan the Mascot (on two feet and another on four), Governor Ned Lamont, and a special South Windsor 6-year-old too.

“Do you want them to bring back a trophy?" asked NBC Connecticut’s Caitlin Burchill. “Yeah,” said Michael Ramseell, who said his favorite player is Christyn Williams.

After the team boarded the bus, they realized they hadn’t said hello to Ramseell, who they met through Connecticut Children’s Hospital, so they came back and hoisted him above the cheering crowd.

“It’s been amazing. Michael had the opportunity to meet the team a couple of weeks ago. It has been integral part of our life for the past week,” said mom Amanda Ramseell.

After a couple years of pandemic precautions, students seemed to be soaking up every second of cheering for their favorite team together.

“This is like my first year getting to go to the games, so it’s been a really great experience getting to cheer the team on,” said Jenna Waggoner, a junior from Manchester who made a sign.

UConn Women’s play Stamford at 9:30 p.m. Friday night.