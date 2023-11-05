Wethersfield

Hundreds participate in 14th annual Jamie's Run in Old Wethersfield

Jamie's Run honors Jamie Knotts who lost her battle to cancer when she was a baby. It also supports patients and families at Connecticut Children's.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Sunday, people of all ages geared up for the 14th Annual Jamie's Run at Standish Park in Old Wethersfield. 

"It's just wonderful to see everyone come out," said Kurt Knotts, Jamie's father and founder of Jamie's Run.

The Knotts family started this 5k run, 3k walk, and kids' fun run in 2010 after losing their daughter, Jamie, to a rare liver tumor. She was only 5-and-a-half months old.

Her siblings, Dana and Braeden ran the 5k in her honor on Sunday once again.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"This time of year, we have all our family come down. Not only that family, but everyone else here. It's like a big family," said Braeden Knotts.

One family from West Hartford ran it together for the first time.

"They all decided to run it when I said I was running it, and it's been a family affair. We've been training together. It's been super fun," said Alyssa Norwood's son.

Local

new haven 14 mins ago

Man shot during attempted robbery near after-hours bar in New Haven

healthcare 5 hours ago

Face the Facts: Sen. Anwar talks about need for keeping healthcare workers safe

Runners said they were there to not only cross the finish line, but also make a difference.

"It makes me feel good about myself that I finished a run, and I put money towards helping other kids, and doing what I love, to help kids," said Destiny Fleting, of Vernon.

Since 2010, the event has raised more than $500,000 for cancer research and family assistance programs at Connecticut Children's. 

Jamie's father says the support he received from Connecticut Children's while his daughter was in the hospital inspired him to change careers.

For more than eight years now, Kurt Knotts has worked at Connecticut Children's Foundation, bringing hope and support to other families impacted by childhood cancer. 

"Managing this race and doing the fundraising and seeing all the stories and the people that we've helped, it was such a fulfilling-looking career that I wanted to make that change, and I was fortunate to be able to do that," said Knotts. 

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us