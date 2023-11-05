Hundreds participate in 14th annual Jamie's Run in Old Wethersfield

On Sunday, people of all ages geared up for the 14th Annual Jamie's Run at Standish Park in Old Wethersfield.

"It's just wonderful to see everyone come out," said Kurt Knotts, Jamie's father and founder of Jamie's Run.

The Knotts family started this 5k run, 3k walk, and kids' fun run in 2010 after losing their daughter, Jamie, to a rare liver tumor. She was only 5-and-a-half months old.

Her siblings, Dana and Braeden ran the 5k in her honor on Sunday once again.

"This time of year, we have all our family come down. Not only that family, but everyone else here. It's like a big family," said Braeden Knotts.

One family from West Hartford ran it together for the first time.

"They all decided to run it when I said I was running it, and it's been a family affair. We've been training together. It's been super fun," said Alyssa Norwood's son.

Runners said they were there to not only cross the finish line, but also make a difference.

"It makes me feel good about myself that I finished a run, and I put money towards helping other kids, and doing what I love, to help kids," said Destiny Fleting, of Vernon.

Since 2010, the event has raised more than $500,000 for cancer research and family assistance programs at Connecticut Children's.

Jamie's father says the support he received from Connecticut Children's while his daughter was in the hospital inspired him to change careers.

For more than eight years now, Kurt Knotts has worked at Connecticut Children's Foundation, bringing hope and support to other families impacted by childhood cancer.

"Managing this race and doing the fundraising and seeing all the stories and the people that we've helped, it was such a fulfilling-looking career that I wanted to make that change, and I was fortunate to be able to do that," said Knotts.