Hundreds participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Hartford

Dunkin Park is the home of a breast cancer awareness walk on Sunday. It happens every year in October during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hundreds of people including survivors, friends and family members are coming to Dunkin Park dressed in pink to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Connecticut.

Participants will walk the bases in honor of those who have been affected by breast cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's the second most common form of cancer among women.

Hartford health leaders stress that women get screened every year starting at the age of 40 or if it runs in your family, 10 years before your loved one was diagnosed.

"You know your body better than anybody else. So, keep being persistent, even if you're not 100 percent sure. It's better to find out sooner than so many years later," said Vivian Noir, who is fighting breast cancer.

Last year, we spoke to breast cancer survivor Lesley Guerra. She used to live in Thomaston, but when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, she moved her family to Virginia where it was easier to manage the cost of living and the cost of treatment.

That distance doesn't stop Guerra from doing the walk in Connecticut. She drove 10 hours last year to be at the event and plans to do it year after year.

"I don't know why I was chosen to be a survivor when so many amazing people have not survived, but I thank god for that every minute of every day," Guerra said.

The American Cancer Society says when breast cancer is caught early, the five-year survival rate is 99 percent so early detection is critical.

NBC Connecticut is a proud sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Connecticut. Meteorologist Bob Maxon is emceeing the event and CT Live's Taylor Kinzler is singing the National Anthem.