Hundreds participate in run to honor fallen police officers

Hundreds braved the rain Sunday morning for the 13th Annual Connecticut Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run.

This 5K brings people together to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I feel honored really to be here, to be part of this," said Michelle Varga, of Willimantic.

This was Varga's first time participating in the event. She says it was an opportunity for her to honor fallen police officers as well celebrate those who continue to keep our communities safe.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"To show people that we care and that we all stick together," said Hartford Patrol Officer Steven Chesworth.

Chesworth is a 15-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department.

The event hits close to home for him and his colleagues as they continue to grieve the loss of Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten who died in the line of duty in September.

"We're taking it day-by-day. He was a great kid, you know. I'm sure everybody out here is thinking it could have been us, you know," said Chesworth.

This month also marks one year since Bristol officers Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed while responding to a call.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould spoke to the crowd of runners before they hit the pavement.

"We do this to honor, respect, and remember our fallen brothers and sisters and more significantly the families that we shall never forget," said Chief Gould.

Lieutenant Dustin Demonte's father, Philip, was also there and shared a time he remembered running with his son.

"That was a really memorable day. So, all of you, get out there, enjoy and run your hearts out," said Demonte.

Organizers say nearly 500 runners particated in the run this year, the most they've seen since 2010. Over the years, the event has raised more than $100,000.

All proceeds benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, D.C. as well as 'Concerns of Police Survivors,' which assists families of fallen officers nationwide.