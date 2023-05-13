Hundreds Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research at 20th Annual CT Race in the Park

The Connecticut Breast Health Initiative hosted its annual CT Race in the Park in New Britain on Saturday.

The event raises money every year for breast cancer research and education in our state.

Hundreds of people packed the park wearing pink to support those impacted by breast cancer. It is a tradition in New Britain and for many families, too.

"We come home from college every year. We've rescheduled flights so we can make it," said Erin Fulton, of Farmington.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And they made it out again to celebrate both the event's 20th anniversary and their mother who has been cancer-free for 23 years.

"It's a really a big part of our celebration of the fact that she was able to, you know, fight through it," Fulton added.

Marsha Goldstein also knows what it's like to fight through it. The breast cancer survivor has 30 ribbons on her hat for every year she's lived without breast cancer.

"Today, I think it's all about, personally, hope, celebration, and always trying to inspire the younger, and newer survivors that yeah, you know what, you can make it," Goldstein said.

Over the years, the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative has raised more than $4 million and provided 107 grants for research and education initiatives in the state.

"We are seeing a disturbing trend which is breast cancer in women who are younger than 50," said Dr. Camelia Lawrence.

Lawrence is the director of breast surgery at Midstate Medical Center and the Hospital of Central Connecticut. She said she feels encouraged now that the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force is recommending all women get screened at age 40.

"It is practice changing," she said.

One thing that isn't changing, but is only getting stronger is the spirit and support that comes from these events.