Hundreds run in Shamrock & Roll 5K in New Haven to support The Diaper Bank of CT

St. Patrick's Day is two weeks away, but people are already getting into the spirit.

In fact, hundreds of runners showed their Irish pride at a race in New Haven on Sunday morning.

Fifteen hundred runners came out to the Shamrock & Roll 5K, but they didn't just lace up their shoes, some came in full-blown costumes.

"You got to dress the way you feel, so I'm feeling lucky today," said Trevor Burch, of Ellington.

This festive race benefited The Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Together, runners and organizers donated more than 100,000 diapers for families in need.

"We know in Connecticut, there are so many families who need access to diapers. The supply is there, it's just not getting to the folks that need them because they don't have the resources available to afford them," said Janet Stolfi Alfano, CEO of The Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

She says 100,000 diapers will support close to 1,000 families around the state.

That make one father of four proud.

"We know how much it can add up and how often you can do it. So, we thought it would something cool to do with these guys," said Scott Tordoff, of Madison.

These runners gave back while wearing their green. Participants could get one free beer at Toad's Place after their race.

"When you put on the costume, the spirit of the race gets flowing and it's just more fun," said Nicole Thomas, of Waterbury.

Some runners were there to prepare for future races.

"My goal at the end of this year is to run a half marathon," said Ashley Chartier, of Preston.

"I'm actually getting ready to do two half marathons this year," said Elizabeth Haull, of Stratford.