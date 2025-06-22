Hundreds show up for first annual Andrew DiDomenico memorial golf tournament

Paying tribute to the life a fallen Connecticut Department of Transportation worker. A golf tournament was held Saturday to benefit the Andrew DiDomenico Memorial Foundation in his name.

Next week marks one year since DiDomenico died after being struck by an impaired driver while working in Wallingford. His family has been working on ways to ensure his legacy isn’t forgotten.

About 250 people showed up to Hunter Memorial Golf Course in Meriden for a fundraiser tournament either as golfers or volunteers. The money raised will be given to a student from Wilcox Technical School who demonstrates good character and explores their passion in a trade or career. That money can be used for obtaining certifications or purchasing tools necessary for apprenticeships. The family says Andrew came here often to play and worked part-time in high school.

“This was Andrew’s comfort place. He loved Hunter’s golf. There was no where else we wanted to have this tournament,” Shari DiDomenico, his mother, said.

The DiDomenico family says they will select the student getting the money and the funds will be given directly to them.