Hundreds stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community after presidential election

LGBTQ+ advocates in Connecticut say they've received dozens of phone calls in the last two weeks from people who feel worried and anxious about the next four years.

"We've heard from people who are angry, people are who scared, and lot of people who just feel numb," said Johanna Schubert, co-chair of West Hartford Pride.

President-elect Donald Trump has suggested rolling back some policies, from Title IX civil rights protections for transgender students to transition-related care for minors.

In response, Pride groups from around the state came together in West Hartford's Blue Back Square on Sunday to offer support.

"This is really an opportunity for people to come together, to lean on each other, to find out who is in their networks, and just to be in community," said Schubert.

Schubert organized this rally with the help of other groups, including The Out Accountability Project, which works with schools across the state to make sure they're maintaining a safe learning environment for trans youth.

"The fear is so profound and so intense right now that I think there's a lot of people who need to see how many people are working every day on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, and to hear that invitation to join us in our work," said Melissa Combs, founder of the Out Accountability Project.

Gina Pagano from East Hartford was one of hundreds of people at the rally. She says she was disappointed by the results of the election and is concerned for the rights of LGBTQ+ community.

"You know, I'm all for money, but I'm more about human rights," said Pagano.

Pagano says has been advocating for LGBTQ+ rights since she was 17 years old, and she was there to make her voice heard.

"It makes my heart so happy and so full that so many want to come out and stand together, and even just letting each other know, we're here for each other," said Pagano.