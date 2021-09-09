Hundreds to Gather to Pay Respect to Fallen State Police Sergeant

Thousands are expected at a funeral service to honor fallen Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl Thursday morning.

The funeral comes a week after Sergeant Mohl died in the line of duty after his cruiser was swept away in floodwaters in Woodbury.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Yesterday, Sgt. Mohl’s casket was placed in a hearse at a funeral home in Woodbury as troopers saluted and transported to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford for his wake. Law enforcement officers and first responders around the state came to pay their respects.

Law enforcement officers from around the state and region came to Hartford to pay their respects to fallen Trooper Sgt. Brian Mohl who lost his life in last week's flooding.

Sgt. Mohl served with the Connecticut State Police for more than 26 years.

“Our hearts really go out to his family. We are going to be dedicated to them and indebted to them for the rest of our careers and beyond,” said Connecticut State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas.

Services are beginning today for Sgt. Brian Mohl, who lost his life last week when his cruiser was swept away by floodwaters during Ida. State police escorted Sgt. Mohl for his wake this morning.

In a statement released over the weekend, Mohl’s family called the loss “immeasurable” and described him as an incredible person.

Flags have been flying at half-staff statewide as a mark of respect for Sergeant Mohl and won't return to full-staff until sunset on this evening.

The funeral is open to the public and is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.