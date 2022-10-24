Hundreds Turn Out to Help Bristol Police, Families of Fallen Officers

Hundreds of people turned out for a fundraiser for Bristol Police.

It comes a week and a half after the ambush shooting that took the lives of two officers and left another wounded.

Between grabbing ice cream and entering raffles, people showed their support for Bristol Police after two line of duty deaths.

“It’s been a heartbreaking week and a half. Something that happened that’s unimaginable in our community,” said Cindy Lamarre of Bristol.

Lamarre, her son Hudson, and upwards of 400 people turned out for this fundraiser put on by Dunphy’s Ice Cream, Undone Salon and Sergio’s Pizza.

“I think it’s just a sense of community. I think what happened was a blow to our community, how it happened. I think just coming together is helping everyone heal a little bit. Obviously, we want to support the families,” said Jess Poirier of Bristol.

Organizers tell us this event was in honor of Officer Alec Iurato.

Officer Iurato took part in Friday’s funeral service for the fallen officers, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

Iurato is recovering after being shot during the deadly ambush and despite being wounded fired a single shot that took out the suspect.

“We wanted to do something and this was the best thing. He’s not looking to have any recognition but to do it in his honor is what we wanted to do,” said Kevin Fuller, Dunphy’s Ice Cream co-owner.

At Sunday’s fundraiser, all the money raised will be donated in Officer Iurato’s name to the Bristol Police K9 fund.

People could enjoy ice cream, take part in a raffle and make donations to the Heroes Fund which benefits the families of the two fallen officers.

Of course this is not only way people are standing up and showing their solidarity with Bristol Police.

From the thousands who attended the service to the growing makeshift memorial outside police headquarters to the various fundraisers, people say the outpouring of love from the community is amazing.

“We’re not stopping. This is going on. We’re never going to forget our boys,” said Fuller.