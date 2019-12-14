Homes Evacuated After Transformer Fires, Gas Line Fire in Glastonbury

Two houses have been evacuated and there were power outages after a tree fell on a power line and caused transformer fires and a gas line fire in Glastonbury on Saturday morning.

Glastonbury police and fire department were called to 62 Strickland Street around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of a tree on wires.

When firefighters arrived, officials said they realized two transformers were on fire on the lawn of a home on Strickland Street.

The fire on the lawn of the home on Strickland Street then ignited a gas line, police said.

Two houses in the area have been evacuated and will likely stay evacuated for most of the day, authorities added.

Connecticut Natural Gas is on scene trying to lower the pressure of the gas line so firefighters can put the fire out.

Hundreds of Eversource customers in the area were without power. A majority of the outages have since been restored.

Police said there were two traffic lights in the area that did not have power. If drivers come across a busy intersection without traffic lights, they are urged to stop and determine who has the right of way.

No injuries have been reported.