Hundreds without power after downed tree causes brush fire in Thompson

Over 500 people are without power in Thompson after a downed tree caused a brush fire Tuesday night.

The East Putnam Fire Department said they are assisting Thompson firefighters in the area of Thompson Road.

Eversource is reporting just over 550 homes without power, or about 11% of residents. It's unknown when power will be restored.

Thompson Road, also known as State Route 193, is closed between Robbins Road and Lambert Road, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

No additional information was immediately available.