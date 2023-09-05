Hundreds without power in Bridgeport due to equipment failure

United Illuminating said hundreds of people are without power in Bridgeport amid extreme heat because of an equipment failure.

At one point, approximately 1,750 customers were without power. That number has since gone down to about 450, as of 8:30 p.m.

The outage was specifically caused by an equipment failure on one of the provider's underground lines, UI said.

A spokesperson said UI expects to restore power in the next few hours. No additional information was immediately available.

For the most up-to-date outage information, visit UI's website.