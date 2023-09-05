Bridgeport

Hundreds without power in Bridgeport due to equipment failure

United Illuminating said hundreds of people are without power in Bridgeport amid extreme heat because of an equipment failure.

At one point, approximately 1,750 customers were without power. That number has since gone down to about 450, as of 8:30 p.m.

The outage was specifically caused by an equipment failure on one of the provider's underground lines, UI said.

A spokesperson said UI expects to restore power in the next few hours. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For the most up-to-date outage information, visit UI's website.

This article tagged under:

BridgeportUNITED ILLUMINATING
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us