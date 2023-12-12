Power restored to hundreds in Hartford after apparent manhole explosion

Power has been restored to hundreds of people that lost power after a reported manhole explosion in Hartford.

The fire department said they're responding to the area of Albany Avenue and Sigourney Street after residents reporting hearing an explosion around 9 p.m.

Responding crews found a maintenance cover had been displaced from the street and some smoke in the area.

Eversource was called to the scene, and a spokesperson said an underground equipment failure had occurred.

The company used remote technology to switch over energy and get power restored to the majority of people in the area, according to the spokesperson.

There were initially about 1,900 people without power. That number is now down to four, according to Eversource.

No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.