Hunter's Ambulance EMS workers talk of possible strike amid contract negotiations

EMS workers at Hunter’s Ambulance say their negotiations for a contract are stalled. There’s even talk of preparing for a potential strike of EMTs and paramedics.

For the more than 200 EMTs and paramedics at Hunter’s Ambulance, work has not been easy recently.

“It's very challenging for our crews. Over the past few years since the pandemic, the workload has increased,” said Eric Heidtman, a Hunter’s Ambulance paramedic.

They also watched as Hunter’s – based in Meriden – became part of Hartford HealthCare.

The union reports contract talks remain stalled after nearly 50 bargaining sessions and there’s now preparation for a potential strike.

“It's been a long process. We've been continuing bargaining in good faith with the company. Things have slowed down through our mediation process,” said Heidtman.

Workers are concerned about mandatory overtime, safety issues and a growing coverage area. They also are pushing back against a plan for different pay for full-time and part-time staff.

“That we feel is not fair. We all do the same work. We all deserve the same pay,” said Peter Zera, a Hunter’s Ambulance EMT.

In response Gary Havican, the president of Hunter’s Ambulance, wrote they presented an enhanced offer last week that has not been accepted or countered.

He went on to write, “We do not understand why the union is talking about a work stoppage instead of focusing on reaching an agreement.”

Hunter’s says it has addressed the union concerns, including offering an average 17% raise over four years and other added benefits.

For now, the union says it will continue to bargain.

“We're here for our communities. We're here for our patients. We don't want to stop working. We want to come to a good deal,” said Zera.

We’ve reached out to Hartford HealthCare to see how a possible work stoppage would be handled but have not yet heard back.