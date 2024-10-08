Hurricane Milton impacting travel from Connecticut to Florida

With Hurricane Milton expected to take aim at Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, Tampa Airport suspended its operations Tuesday morning.

The airport closed to the public around 9 a.m.

It also impacted travel out of Bradley International Airport. As of early Tuesday morning, flights to and from Tampa and Fort Meyers were canceled.

But those flying to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami still could, and many did to visit their loved ones. A few travelers were making their way on Tuesday.

"I'm going for my sister's baby shower in Orlando," said Rose Clarke, of West Hartford.

Clarke has special plans coming up, as does Donna Peterson and her family.

"We were heading into Tampa for my mother's 81st birthday," said Peterson, of Hopewell Junction, New York.

But at the last minute, Peterson switched her flight to Orlando, where she'll be until the storm passes. Her sister and brother-in-law, however, live in Tampa Bay and are already preparing for Milton.

"She was boarding her house because she got hit with the last storm. So, she's boarding up, and they're heading down to my parents because although they're going to get hit, they're not right on the coast."

She says after Hurricane Helene, the first floor of her sister's home was under several inches of water, and everything had to come out.

"I mean, she did better than some people in the first round. I don't know what's going to happen now," said Peterson.

As she waits to see what the storm will bring, others are hoping it won’t impact their weekend plans. Rose Clarke will be in the Sunshine State for her sister’s baby shower on Sunday.

"She's kind of like, you know, it's hurricane season. This happens. But I think, because she's inland, she's a little less worried. But her in-law's family is definitely a little more worried on the coast," said Clarke. "We're just really hoping it doesn't hit as hard because they've already been hit so hard already, so just hoping for the best."

Most flights to Florida from Bradley took off Tuesday morning. A Southwest flight from Orlando arrived around 10:50 a.m. and another is expected to arrive around 5:10 p.m.

The Connecticut Airport Authority is advising people to contact their specific airline for more information.