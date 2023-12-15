Husband and wife dead after murder-suicide in New Haven: officials

Officials said the two people found dead in New Haven on Thursday were married and died in a murder-suicide.

The police department said Stanley Green, 62, and Jennifer Green, 51, were found dead at a home on Russell Street at about 8:15 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of two people who were unresponsive and appeared to have been shot. It was later determined that they were both dead.

Police found a firearm at the scene and collected it as evidence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Jennifer died of gunshot wounds to the torso, and Stanley died of a gunshot wound to the head. Their death was ruled a murder-suicide.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that may be useful to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 866-888-8477.