Husband Dead, Wife in Serious Condition After Being Struck While Crossing Road in Seymour

A husband is dead and his wife is in serious condition after they were struck by a car while crossing the street in Seymour Friday night, police said.

Seymour Police said they're looking for the driver responsible for fleeing the scene of the crash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Bank Street, also known at Route 67, in front of the Klarides Village shopping center.

A car hit an elderly couple, reportedly in their 80s, that was crossing the street and fled the scene, authorities said.

Police said an officer was helping the couple cross the street after attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home. The oncoming car failed to stop for the officer directing traffic and almost hit them, too.

The couple has been identified as James and Barbara Tamborra, both 81, of Shelton. Both James and Barbara were transported to Waterbury Hospital for treatment after the crash.

Police said James died at the hospital due to the extent of his injuries. Barbara was transported to another hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Officials are looking for a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end and headlight damage on the driver's side. The car is a 2014 to 2016 Acura MDX. The car was last seen driving eastbound on Bank Street towards Route 8.

Investigators say they're following up on some leads.

The crash is being investigated by the Seymour Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team with assistance from detectives and Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seymour Police Commander Davis Parratt at 203-881-7610.