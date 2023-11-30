Husband of Israeli-American woman with CT ties who was released by Hamas was killed in Oct. attack: official

A day after a woman who has family in Connecticut was released by Hamas in an exchange of prisoners, officials said her husband was killed during the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7.

Liat Beinin was released on Wednesday after being kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz in October. She is a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen with family in Waterford, Connecticut, according to the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut.

On Thursday, Congressman Joe Courtney released a statement saying that Beinin’s husband, Aviv Atzili, was killed in the attack.

“Today’s news that Liat Beinin’s husband, Aviv Atzili, was killed by Hamas attackers at the Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 is heartbreaking and infuriating. The willful inability of Hamas to account for its despicable assault left Aviv’s family totally in the dark about his whereabouts over the last seven weeks. The relief Liat and her family in Israel and Connecticut experienced upon her release is now buried in grief. As Liat’s father powerfully stated, ‘Revenge, anger – certainly not religious fanaticism—are not parts of a viable agenda to end this nonsense in the Middle East. This can’t go on like this,’” Courtney said in a statement.

Courtney said Beinin's family members are active in the eastern Connecticut Jewish community.

The Associated Press reports that Liat is an Israeli-American teacher who volunteered to give tours at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center, certain that she could reach visitors with her positive attitude and flawless English.

Aviv was an artist and mechanic who kept the farm machinery at Kibbutz Nir Oz in tip-top shape and used old equipment as a canvas for his paintings, the AP reports.

Liat and Aviv, both 49, met as youth counselors.

After completing their military service, they traveled for three years, visiting India and Australia, where they married. Returning to Israel, they settled at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where they raised three children.