Husband of Jessica Edwards to Appear in Court in Today

The husband of Jessica Edwards, a South Windsor mom who was found dead in East Hartford after she was reported missing back in May, is scheduled to appear in court today in connection to her death.
Edwards was reported missing on May 10, 2021.
Edwards, a mom to a 7-month-old baby, had been missing for over a week before she was found in a wooded area at the end of Driver Road.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Edwards' death a homicide and said she died of asphyxiation due to compression of the torso and neck.
Edwards' husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, was arrested and faces first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with her death.
Hutchinson initially told police he didn't know what happened to Edwards, but later admitted he and his wife got into a fight in their condo. He went on to tell officers that at some point, he realized she was no longer breathing, according to the arrest affidavit.
Court documents said Hutchinson backed his Jeep up to the front of their South Windsor condo, put Edwards' body into the back of the SUV, and drove to a "random GPS" location to put the body while on his way to the East Hartford Police Department.
Hutchinson last appeared in court on May 24 where his bond was set at $1.5 million.