Husband of Woman Killed in Guilford Charged With Murder: Police

The husband of a 42-year-old woman Guilford woman who died in July has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police said they responded to 61 Mohawk Trail in Guilford just before 10;30 a.m. on July 22 to check on a resident and found a 42-year-old woman who was injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined she died of blunt force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the victim’s husband, 45-year-old Robert Faison, of West Haven, was identified as a suspect and he was located on July 30 at a homeless shelter in New York City and taken into custody for an outstanding violation of probation warrant.

He was extradited to Connecticut on Aug. 11 and has been incarcerated since he was arrested in New York, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Faison and he was arrested by warrant today and charged with murder.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.