Acid Spill Prompts Evacuation at YMCA in Putnam

The Hale YMCA Youth and Family Center was evacuated Wednesday night after some hydrochloric acid spilled inside.

According to Executive Director Amanda Kelly, an employee noticed a chemical smell coming from the pool filtration room and out of an abundance of caution, the YMCA was evacuated.

Putnam fire officials determined that the smell was because of a hydrochloric acid spill of about five to 10 gallons.

No one was injured and no one has reported feeling sick as a result of the spill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Kelly said the YMCA is working cooperatively with local public health officials to determine whether or not any corrections or repairs are needed.

"We have no greater priority than the health and safety of all who visit and work at our Y, which is why we acted with such immediacy," Kelly said in a statement.

The YMCA will be closed until all public safety officials have cleared the building for re-entry, according to Kelly.