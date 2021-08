Interstate 395 South is closed in Norwich after a motorcycle crash and serious injuries are reported, according to state police.

State police said I-395 South is closed in the area of exit 13 and one of two lanes on the northbound side is closed as well.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.