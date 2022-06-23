Raynham

Bear Stranded on I-495 Median Briefly Shuts Highway in Mass.

The bear was apparently injured and seemed to be hiding in a grove of trees near the highway

By Asher Klein

Authorities investigating an apparently injured bear in the median of Interstate 495 in Raynham, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A bear that appeared to be injured was stranded in a highway median in Raynham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, and the highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal to safety.

The bear was stuck on the side of Interstate 495, apparently in a grove of trees near which officials could be seen, some with guns -- it wasn't immediately clear if they were tranquilizer guns.

Massachusetts state troopers and state animal control officials were called to the scene about 11 a.m., police said. They tweeted around 12:35 p.m. that I-495 would be completely shut down for several minutes as wildlife and animal control officials sedate the bear to be taken away.

Shortly afterward, the highway was reopened with the sedated bear in the care of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Jackson, New Hampshire, police are reminding residents to roll up their windows and lock their doors if they have food inside their car.

This article tagged under:

RaynhamMassachusettsMassachusetts State Policebearanimal control
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us