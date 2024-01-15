I-691 in Meriden reopens after overnight police investigation

Interstate 691 in Meriden has reopened after a police investigation that started on Sunday night and state police said serious injuries are reported and major crimes detectives are investigating.

Officials from the state Department of Transportation said there was a three-vehicle crash.

State police said they received a report of an active disturbance on I-691 East, near exit 2A, around 8 p.m. Sunday and major crimes detectives have responded. One person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, according to state police.

State troopers closed the highway between exits 2A and 2B for more than eight hours while they investigated.

No additional information has been released.