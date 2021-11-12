Newtown

I-84 Closed in Both Directions in Newtown

Interstate 84 in Newtown
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Interstate 84 is closed in both directions in Newtown because of two separate crashes.

I-84 West and I-84 East are both closed between Exits 10 and 9.

