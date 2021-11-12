Newtown I-84 Closed in Both Directions in Newtown Published 21 mins ago • Updated 21 mins ago Connecticut Department of Transportation Interstate 84 is closed in both directions in Newtown because of two separate crashes. I-84 West and I-84 East are both closed between Exits 10 and 9. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. #CTtraffic I-84 East and West between Exits 9 and 10 are shut down due to two separate accidents one being a jackknifed TT. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 12, 2021 This article tagged under: Newtowninterstate 84