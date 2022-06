Serious injuries are reported after a crash on Interstate 84 East in Southington Saturday afternoon and LifeStar was called.

The highway was closed right before exit 31, but one lane is getting by.

State police said the preliminary report is that a vehicle went off the road.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

#CTtraffic I84 East prior to Ex 31 is shutdown for a serious injury accident. LifeStar is in route. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 18, 2022