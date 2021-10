Part of Interstate 84 east in Newtown is closed on Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed near exit 11.

According to DOT officials, the pedestrian was struck around 4 a.m.

It's unclear how long the highway will be closed for.

Authorities did not release details about the incident.