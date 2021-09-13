I-84 in East Hartford Closed Due to Pedestrian Crash

The majority of the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in East Hartford remains closed at this time for a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the CT Dept. of Transportation.

Connecticut state police said only the HOV lane remains open. Several lanes of traffic are closed in the area of exits 58 and 59.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw a big traffic backup in the area.

Big traffic backup on I-84 East in East Hartford. Police have several lanes closed around exit 59. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/JND5k419DQ — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) September 14, 2021

State police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.