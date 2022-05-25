I-84 in Farmington, Route 9 North in Newington Closed for Hazmat Incident

Interstate 84 is closed in Farmington because of a hazmat incident, according to state police. Both sides of the highway are shut down at exit 40 and state police expected it to be closed for a while.

State police said traffic is being diverted off the highway at exit 40 and they urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

They said the preliminary information indicates that a vehicle transporting pesticide and possible flammable substances is experiencing a leak. There are no indications of evacuations in surrounding areas.

#CTTraffic I-84 westbound and eastbound at Exit 40 in Farmington are shutdown for a Hazmat incident. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 40. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 25, 2022

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protect hazmat responded and officials said there is hazardous waste in aerosol form with some household-grade pesticides and they are working to determine the extent of the leak.

Route 9 North in Newington is closed at exit 30, according to CT Travel Smart.

State police said the local fire department and the state Department of Transportation are also at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.