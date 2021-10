Connecticut State Police said Interstate 84 in Hartford has reopened after several accidents in the area.

Officials said the eastbound side of the highway was shut down at exit 48 on the curve approaching the tunnel. Drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

84 East closed at Exit 48 in Hartford for several accidents on curve approaching the tunnel. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. #cttraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 25, 2021

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.