I-84 in Hartford Shut Down for Motor Vehicle Crash Investigations

Part of Interstate 84 is shut down in Hartford because of motor vehicle accidents in the area, according to Connecticut State Police.

Officials said I-84 West is closed in the area of exit 49.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

#CTTraffic I-84 west in the area of Exit #49, in Hartford, is shut down for motor vehicle accident investigations. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 19, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crashes are under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.