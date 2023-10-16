Manchester

I-84 on-ramp in Manchester remains closed after truck rollover crash

A mess caused by a truck rollover crash is causing road detours and delays on Interstate 84 in Manchester.

The Manchester Fire Department said they responded to the I-84 West exit 60 on-ramp Monday morning. The truck that rolled over reportedly spilled 12 yard of dry cement and sand onto the highway.

Crews said the spill caused the on-ramp to close while extensive cleanup efforts are underway.

The state Department of Transportation said the ramp has been closed since 11 a.m. The I-291 East exit to the I-84 West ramp is also closed.

A person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear when the ramp will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

