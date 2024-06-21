Vernon

I-84 West reopens in Vernon-Tolland area

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Interstate 84 West has reopened in the area of Vernon and Tolland after being shut down for more than 90 minutes.

State police initially said all westbound travel lanes were closed prior exit 67 due to a fluid spill in the roadway.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Connecticut Department of Transportation, citing a tractor trailer crash, later reported that traffic between exits 69 and 67 had begun moving again but remained delayed for more than five miles because one lane remained closed.

All travel lanes have since been fully reopened.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Vernon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us