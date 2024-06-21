I-84 West reopens in Vernon-Tolland area

Interstate 84 West has reopened in the area of Vernon and Tolland after being shut down for more than 90 minutes.

State police initially said all westbound travel lanes were closed prior exit 67 due to a fluid spill in the roadway.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation, citing a tractor trailer crash, later reported that traffic between exits 69 and 67 had begun moving again but remained delayed for more than five miles because one lane remained closed.

All travel lanes have since been fully reopened.