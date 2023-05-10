I-84 West Closed in Waterbury/Middlebury After Crash

Part of Interstate 84 West is closed in in the Waterbury-Middlebury area after a crash and it has been closed for hours.

The highway is closed between exits 17 and 16 because of three-vehicle crash, according to state police. There are nearly four miles of backup.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed.

State police advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

#CTTraffic I-84 Westbound from Exit #17 to Exit #16 , Waterbury/Middlebury area is shut down for a motor vehicle collision. We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 10, 2023