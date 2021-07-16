interstate 84

I-84 West Closed in Tolland After Crash

State police vehicle
All three lanes of Interstate 84 West in Tolland are closed after a crash.

State police said the lanes are closed between exits 68 and 67 and traffic is getting by in the breakdown lane only.

