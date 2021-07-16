interstate 84 I-84 West Closed in Tolland After Crash Published 21 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago NBCConnecticut.com All three lanes of Interstate 84 West in Tolland are closed after a crash. State police said the lanes are closed between exits 68 and 67 and traffic is getting by in the breakdown lane only. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. All three lanes of I-84 westbound in Tolland, between exits 68 & 67, are closed due to an accident. Traffic is getting by in the breakdown lane only. #cttraffic— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 16, 2021 This article tagged under: interstate 84Tolland