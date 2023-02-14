Farmington

I-84 West in Farmington Closed After Car Rollover With Serious injuries

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The state Department of Transportation said Interstate 84 West is closed in Farmington because of a car rollover in the area.

The highway is closed between exits 39A and 39.

Connecticut State Police said at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

The accident is under investigation. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

