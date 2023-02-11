2 Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 West in Southington

Two people are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 west in Southington early Saturday morning.

According to state police, a 29-year-old woman from Bristol was traveling eastbound in the westbound center lane near exit 30 when she collided head-on with another vehicle around 2:45 a.m.

After the crash, the woman's vehicle ended up in the grass center median. The other vehicle involved in the crash ended up in the right shoulder of the highway.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to New Britain Hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police added.

Both sides of the highway were closed for hours on Saturday, but have since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Tpr. Michael Dean #416 at (860) 534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.